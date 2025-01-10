Defense Ministry Aims to Refocus on Original Mission, Restore Trust

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense says this year its goal is to focus on its original mission, unlike years past when it emphasized major military projects.The ministry revealed its stance Thursday during a conference on solutions to major issues presided over by acting President Choi Sang-mok at the government complex in Seoul, saying it intends to build trust.To this end, the military will reinforce South Korea’s three-axis system, aimed at defending the country from North Korea, and strengthen its posture by launching military reconnaissance satellites No. 4 and No. 5 within the year.The ministry also plans to strengthen its extended deterrence capabilities, including the addition of joint military exercises with the U.S. as well as three-way drills with Japan, and promote the stable operation of the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group during the second Trump administration.In addition, it will expand defense exports by signing additional exports of K2 tanks to Poland worth 9 trillion won, or about 6.18 billion U.S. dollars, after negotiations fell through last year.However, the defense ministry is under pressure as it has yet to come up with a plan to restore trust in the military in the wake of the botched December 3 martial law attempt, which led to the arrests and resignations of key commanders.A military official reportedly expressed hope that the public will take notice as defense officials work to restore trust and command in accordance with legal measures.