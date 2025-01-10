Joint Memorial Service for Jeju Air Crash Victims to be Held on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint memorial service for the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash is set to be held at Muan International Airport on Saturday.The service starting at 11 a.m. will be organized by the families of the victims and the transport ministry and run by the governments of South Jeolla Province, the city of Gwangju and Muan County.Some one-thousand-200 people, including 700 family members, as well as government officials and lawmakers, are expecte to attend.The names of 179 victims and messages of remembrance by their families and the public will be transmitted via light-emitting diode(LED) during a wreath-laying ceremony.After the service, the families plan to visit the site of the plane crash off the end of the airport runway.The Jeju Air plane, traveling from Bangkok to Muan carrying 175 passengers and six crew members on December 29, burst into flames after belly-landing and crashing into a concrete structure off the end of the runway, killing 179 onboard.