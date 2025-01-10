Court Selects as Witnesses Fmr. Minister Kim, Others for Suspected Role in Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court selected witnesses in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is suspected of playing a key role in the December 3 martial law decree.The witnesses also include Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho, Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo and Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.Kwak and Cho are set to be questioned in court on January 23, while Lee, Yeo and Hong will testify on February 4.The five witnesses claimed in parliament and in media interviews following the short-lived martial law that Yoon had ordered troop deployment to block parliamentary passage of a motion requesting martial law revocation and to apprehend key political figures.The court initially tried to have Kim appear in court on February 6, but further discussion will take place after the president's legal team requested that Kim be questioned first in an apparent attempt to refute the five witnesses' claims.