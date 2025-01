Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption body leading the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt on December 3 plans to resume questioning the president at 10 a.m. Friday after a court dismissed Yoon’s challenge to the legality of his arrest.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) gave the notice to Yoon, who remains in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.The CIO initially planned to hold the second round of questioning Thursday, but Yoon did not appear.The agency has asked Yoon to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Friday, but it’s uncertain if he will comply with the request.The CIO can hold Yoon for up to 48 hours on the current warrant, which expires at 9:05 p.m. Friday after the deadline was extended.The anti-corruption body is expected to request a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon on Friday.