KHNP, Westinghouse Settle Intellectual Property Dispute, Clearing Way for Czech Reactor Deal

Written: 2025-01-17 09:57:39Updated: 2025-01-17 15:37:55

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s state electric and nuclear firms and U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Company have settled their intellectual property dispute.

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) said Friday in a press release that the two sides reached a settlement agreement to officially end the dispute and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the global market. 

The state firms said they will restore cooperative relations and enhance competitiveness in the global nuclear energy market.
 
The two sides have been in a legal dispute for over two years as Westinghouse claimed that ARP1400, the nuclear plant technology the KHNP was seeking to export, was based on Westinghouse-licensed technology, while the KHNP argued that it has the right to export the model. 

The agreement likely removes a major hurdle for KHNP in successfully concluding a deal to build two nuclear reactors at the Czech Republic’s Dukovany power plant.
