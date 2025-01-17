S. Korea’s JCS Attends NATO Military Chiefs of Defense Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) participated in the annual meeting of NATO military chiefs in Belgium.According to the JCS on Friday, Son Jeong-hwan, head of strategic planning at the JCS, attended the NATO Military Chiefs of Defense Meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, representing JCS Chairman Kim Myung-soo.South Korea was invited to the meeting as an Indo-Pacific partner.During the meeting, Son said the security situation in South Korea remains stable but that North Korea’s missile launches and its military cooperation with Russia pose a great threat to the Korean Peninsula, as well as the international community.He called for close cooperation from the international community.The JCS official talked to Adm. Rob Bauer, chair of NATO’s Military Committee, and senior officials from Japan, Australia and New Zealand about the need to expand communication and cooperation to maintain a rules-based global order.