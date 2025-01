Photo : YONHAP News

Police have arrested the vice chief of the Presidential Security Service, Kim Sung-hoon, for allegedly obstructing investigators from arresting President Yoon Suk Yeol.The special police team investigating Yoon’s botched martial law bid said Friday that they executed an arrest warrant for Kim at 10:23 a.m.The team plans to ask Kim who led the effort to block the execution of Yoon’s arrest warrant and whether there was an order to use weapons to block its execution.Kim appeared for questioning at the National Office of Investigation, under the National Police Agency, around 10 a.m.Asked whether he admitted to obstructing the execution of Yoon’s arrest warrant, Kim told reporters that he only performed his legitimate duty as a secret service official according to the law.