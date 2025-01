Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption body investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree said it’s likely to request a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon from the Seoul Western District Court.An official at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) conveyed the information to reporters Friday, saying a pretrial detention warrant is usually sought from the same court that issued the arrest warrant.The CIO previously filed its request with the Seoul Western District Court, which has jurisdiction over the presidential residence, when it sought a warrant for Yoon’s arrest and a related search warrant.The official said no decision has been made about when to file the request for the pretrial detention warrant, adding that preparations are almost completed.The CIO must request the warrant by 9:05 p.m. Friday or release Yoon.