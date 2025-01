Photo : YONHAP News

Director Bong Joon-ho’s new film, “Mickey 17,” has been invited to the 75th Berlin International Film Festival next month.According to the festival’s organizing committee on Thursday, Bong’s latest film will be screened in the Special Gala section, which typically showcases popular genre films.“Mickey 17” is a sci-fi film based on a novel by American author Edward Ashton titled “Mickey 7.”It is Bong’s first directorial work since “Parasite,” which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 before sweeping the Oscars in 2020.The Berlin International Film Festival will take place from February 13 to 23.