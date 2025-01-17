Investigators Likely to Seek Pretrial Detention Warrant for Yoon on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The investigating team looking into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree will likely seek a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon this evening. This comes after the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday dismissed Yoon’s challenge to the legality of his arrest.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) is expected to file for a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol before 9:05 p.m. Friday, when the agency’s 48-hour custody of Yoon comes to an end.An official with the anti-corruption body said preparations for the request are nearly complete.The official said the agency will likely seek the warrant from the Seoul Western District Court, noting that a pretrial detention warrant is usually filed with the same court that issued the arrest warrant.The official said though the CIO has not been able to ask all the questions it has prepared for Yoon, it will have no major problem in requesting the warrant.Meanwhile, Yoon did not appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Friday.The CIO is unlikely to resummon the president for questioning, given that it must request the pretrial detention warrant by 9:05 p.m. Friday or release Yoon.Yoon failed to appear for questioning Thursday after being questioned for over ten hours on Wednesday, soon after his arrest at the presidential residence.Yoon apparently exercised his right to refuse testimony throughout questioning.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.