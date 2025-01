Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has accepted a request from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s defense team to examine former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun as a witness next Thursday instead of early next month.The court’s public information officer Cheon Jae-hyun said in a briefing Friday that changes were made to the interrogation schedule for Kim in response to a request from Yoon’s legal team on Thursday.Initially, the Constitutional Court was planning to first interrogate five witnesses requested by parliament and examine Kim later, on February 6.The president’s legal team asked that Kim be questioned first.The top court also added Col. Kim Hyun-tae, the leader of a special forces unit that was deployed to the National Assembly after Yoon declared martial law on December 3, to the list of witnesses at the request of Yoon’s defense team.