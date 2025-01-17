Yoon Refuses Questioning for Second Day at Detention Center

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused to appear for questioning for a second day on Friday, citing health and security issues. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials does not plan to resummon him for questioning later in the day.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Friday marked President Yoon Suk Yeol’s third day in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, including the day of his arrest.After being questioned for over ten hours on Wednesday shortly after being taken into custody, Yoon refused to appear for questioning Thursday and Friday, citing health and security issues.On Thursday, the president was also absent from a closed-door hearing of the Seoul Central District Court when it reviewed the legality of the warrant used to arrest him.The court upheld the legitimacy of the warrant, and Yoon is currently staying in a waiting area for suspects.The area is separate from the wards that house inmates.Yoon is said to be staying in the waiting area alone, in the same suit he had on when he was arrested.Corrections officers are guarding the waiting area, and the president’s security detail is standing by in an office building within the detention center compound.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.