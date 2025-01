Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court of Japan has again denied a request from the families of Koreans honored at the controversial Yasukuni war shrine to have their names removed.The top court upheld two previous rulings Friday, dismissing a lawsuit filed in October 2013 by 27 people who sought the elimination of their relatives’ names from Yasukuni Shrine, arguing they had been listed without the families’ consent.The top court had previously dismissed a similar lawsuit filed in 2011.Located in Tokyo, the Yasukuni Shrine honors roughly two-point-five-million war dead, including convicted Class A war criminals.Some 20-thousand Koreans are estimated to be enshrined at the shrine.