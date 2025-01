Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean director Min Kyu-dong’s upcoming vengeance thriller, “The Old Woman with the Knife,” will have its world premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival next month.According to the festival organizers on Thursday, the film, titled “Pagwa” in Korean, is a late-night Berlinale Special pick, making it part of a versatile section that offers various films, series and events.Based on the bestselling novel “Pagwa” by Gu Byeong-mo, the movie depicts a confrontation between an elderly female killer and a young male killer.It stars Lee Hye-young, Kim Sung-cheol, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Mu-yul and Shin Si-a.This is director Min’s second invitation to the Berlin festival, his previous one being for the 2008 comedy-thriller “Antique.”The 75th Berlin International Film Festival will take place February 13 to 23.