PPP Introduces Own Version of Special Probe Bill into Dec. 3 Martial Law Decree

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) introduced its own bill on Friday for a special counsel investigation into the December 3 martial law decree.The bill, sponsored by 104 out of 108 PPP lawmakers, stipulates as subjects to the probe allegations that the administration attempted to seize control of and paralyze the National Assembly and the election watchdog under martial law, while ordering the arrest and detention of politicians.The bill also lists allegations that such attempts resulted in human and material damage, and that the decree was plotted in advance by those involved.The move by the PPP comes after an opposition-led special counsel bill passed a parliamentary committee earlier this week, mandating a special probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt, including allegations of insurrection and treason.The PPP has titled its version the “Martial Law Special Counsel Probe Bill,” while the opposition’s, led by the Democratic Party(DP), is titled the “Insurrection Special Counsel Probe Bill.”The PPP’s version excluded charges of treason, propaganda and incitement for insurrection, related complaints, and a ban on refusal to cooperate in a search and seizure operation citing military and official secrets.Both bills would authorize the Supreme Court chief justice to recommend the special prosecutor nominees, but the PPP’s bill would increase the number of nominees from two to three.Under the PPP’s bill the investigation could run for up to 110 days, 40 days less than the opposition’s proposed investigation, and it would involve 58 investigators instead of the 155 put forth by the opposition.