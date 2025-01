Photo : YONHAP News

The investigating team looking into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree sought a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon on Friday.The team, led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO), filed for a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon, some three hours before the agency’s 48-hour custody of the president ends at 9:05 p.m. Friday.An official with the anti-corruption body told reporters at a briefing at its headquarters that the request was filed with the Seoul Western District Court, which will likely make a decision over the weekend.A pretrial detention warrant is usually sought from the same court that issued the arrest warrant.On Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Yoon’s challenge to the legality of his arrest.