CIO Files for Pretrial Detention of Pres. Yoon over Dec. 3 Martial Law Decree

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) requested a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol regarding the December 3 martial law decree, the first such request in the country's constitutional history against a sitting president.According to an official from the CIO on Friday, the agency filed for the warrant at the Seoul Western District Court at around 5:40 p.m. due to concerns over the gravity of the offense and recidivism.The request, based on findings by the CIO's coordinated team with the police, and the prosecution's records from examinations of key suspects, comes 45 days after the short-lived martial law and two days since the CIO arrested Yoon for questioning of up to 48 hours.The request indicates charges of leading an insurrection through the decree, power abuse and obstruction of exercise of rights.Yoon is suspected of conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to declare an "unconstitutional and unlawful martial law" and sparking a revolt with an objective to bring about a subversion of the national constitution.He is also accused of declaring martial law despite it not being wartime or a state of national emergency, mobilizing the military and the police to block parliamentary passage of a motion to request revocation of the decree, and seeking to apprehend and detain key political figures.The court will hold a warrant review hearing at 2 p.m. Saturday.An explanation of the allegations, flight risk and concern over destruction of evidence are factors that will determine the court’s decision, and it was not clear whether the president will attend the hearing.