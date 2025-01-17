IMF Revises Down 2025 Growth Outlook for S. Korea to 2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has revised down its growth outlook for the South Korean economy this year, while upwardly adjusting the global growth forecast .According to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday, the IMF projected South Korea's real gross domestic product(GDP) to expand two percent in 2025, down zero-point-two percentage point from two-point-two percent forecast last October.The IMF's outlook is higher than one-point-eight percent put forth by the government, and one-point-nine percent by the Bank of Korea(BOK), but lower than two-point-one percent by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).The IMF also cut next year’s outlook for the South Korean economy from two-point-two to two-point-one percent.Meanwhile, the growth forecast for the global economy this year was revised up from three-point-two to three-point-three percent.The IMF cited as global economic risk factors the incoming Donald Trump administration's expected expansion of trade protectionism, expansionary fiscal and immigration policies.