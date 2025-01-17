Menu Content

Economy

IMF Revises Down 2025 Growth Outlook for S. Korea to 2%

Written: 2025-01-17 23:00:21Updated: 2025-01-17 23:04:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has revised down its growth outlook for the South Korean economy this year, while upwardly adjusting the global growth forecast .

According to Seoul's finance ministry on Friday, the IMF projected South Korea's real gross domestic product(GDP) to expand two percent in 2025, down zero-point-two percentage point from two-point-two percent forecast last October.

The IMF's outlook is higher than one-point-eight percent put forth by the government, and one-point-nine percent by the Bank of Korea(BOK), but lower than two-point-one percent by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).

The IMF also cut next year’s outlook for the South Korean economy from two-point-two to two-point-one percent.

Meanwhile, the growth forecast for the global economy this year was revised up from three-point-two to three-point-three percent.

The IMF cited as global economic risk factors the incoming Donald Trump administration's expected expansion of trade protectionism, expansionary fiscal and immigration policies.
