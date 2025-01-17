Court to Review Pretrial Detention of Pres. Yoon over Martial Law Decree

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is set to review a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law decree on December 3.According to sources in the judicial community, a hearing at the Seoul Western District Court will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday to review the warrant on charges of leading an insurrection and power abuse.The president, who has been exercising his right to remain silent since his arrest on Wednesday, plans to attend Saturday's hearing.If the court issues the warrant, Yoon would be detained for up to 20 days at the Seoul Detention Center, including the time he has been in custody since Wednesday.It would also be the first time in South Korea's constitutional history for a sitting president to be placed under pretrial detention.And, if the court rejects the warrant request, Yoon is expected to return to his official residence in Seoul's Hannam-dong area, reinforcing his claim that the ongoing investigation into martial law is unjustified.The court is expected to decide on the warrant late Saturday or early Sunday.