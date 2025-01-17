Revised Bill on Special Probe into Martial Law Decree Passes Parliament

Photo : KBS News

A revised bill on a special counsel probe into President Yoon's martial law decree has passed the National Assembly.During a plenary session on Friday, the bill passed with 188 out of 274 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor, while 86 opposed.The revised bill does not include charges of inducing treason, propaganda, and incitement for insurrection, as demanded by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) from a previous bill tabled by the nation's six opposition parties.Subjects to the investigation were reduced from eleven to six, the probe period from 130 to 100 days, while the probe team was also downsized.Prior to the voting, floor leaders of the two main rival parties met for negotiation, presided over by Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. But the seven-hour talks fell through without an agreement.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong called on Acting President Choi Sang-mok to request the Assembly's reconsideration of the bill, claiming that it still carries "toxic clauses."Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo was the only PPP lawmaker who voted in favor of the bill.