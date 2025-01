Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has opened its embassy in Cuba some eleven months after the two nations formalized diplomatic relations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, a ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, local time, to mark the opening of the South Korean embassy in the Miramar district of the Cuban capital Havana.The embassy opening is a follow-up to South Korea and Cuba's establishment of diplomatic ties on February 14 last year.An official from the ministry said the embassy is expected to help expand exchanges and cooperation between the people from both sides, and provide more convenience for South Koreans residing in or visiting Cuba.South Korea's designated Ambassador to Cuba, Lee Ho-yul, has already received an agrément, or consent for the appointment, from Havana. He is now awaiting a formal appointment from Seoul under the leadership of Acting President Choi Sang-mok.