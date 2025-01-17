Police Arrest PSS Official over Allegations of Blocking Jan. 3 Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential security official, suspected of blocking the anti-corruption agency's initial attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol on January 3 over the martial law decree, has been taken into police custody.The National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the police said it executed an arrest warrant for Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the Presidential Security Service's(PSS) protection bureau, at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.Lee, who has been accused of obstruction of special official duty, voluntarily appeared for questioning at around 9:45 a.m.Speaking to reporters before questioning, Lee said he intends to faithfully cooperate in the investigation, while adding that the secret service had executed its rightful duty within the security zone.The police, who earlier arrested the vice chief of the PSS, Kim Sung-hoon, also summoned Kim Shin, another senior PSS official known as a loyalist to the president, for questioning on Monday.