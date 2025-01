Photo : YONHAP News

A joint memorial service was held on Saturday for the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport.Some one-thousand-500 people, including 700 family members, as well as government officials and lawmakers, attended the ceremony organized by the families and the transport ministry.In a commemorative speech, Park Han-shin, a representative of the families, urged authorities to find the cause of the deadly crash in a fair and transparent manner.Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledged all available support for the families to help them overcome their sorrow and return to their daily lives, before praying that the victims will rest in peace.On December 29, a Jeju Air passenger plane burst into flames after it made an emergency landing at Muan International Airport and crashed into a concrete wall at the end of the runway, killing 179 people onboard. Only two people survived.