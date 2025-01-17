Menu Content

Economy

Avg. Prices of Gasoline, Diesel Increase for 14th Week

Written: 2025-01-18 14:15:06Updated: 2025-01-18 14:27:04

Avg. Prices of Gasoline, Diesel Increase for 14th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The average prices of gasoline and diesel both increased for the 14th consecutive week amid the concurrent rise of foreign exchange rate and international oil prices.

According to the Korea National Oil Corporation's(KNOC) price information system Opinet on Saturday, the average price of gasoline rose 18 won on-week to one-thousand-706-point-one won per liter, or one U.S. dollar and 17 cents, in the third week of January.

The average price of diesel also surged 21-point-eight won to one-thousand-556-point-nine won per liter.

International oil prices rose this week amid uncertainties over global oil supply following the Joe Biden administration's announcement on sanctions against Russia and a weekly reduction in the U.S. commercial crude oil inventories.

Dubai crude, which is the benchmark for Korean imports, rose five dollars and 90 cents on-week to 82 dollars and 90 cents.

An official at the KNOC expected the uptrend to continue through the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.
