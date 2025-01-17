Trump Holds Phone Call with Xi ahead of Inauguration

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office in three days, held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.On his social media account, Trump said the call was "very good" for both China and the U.S. with discussions on trade, fentanyl, and TikTok, adding that he expects to solve many problems together.According to Chinese state media, President Xi wished for a good start to U.S.-China relations, and suggested that they bolster bilateral cooperation based on principles of mutual respect.China's Xinhua News said the two leaders agreed to maintain regular contact for talks on important issues of shared concern.The phone call comes amid escalating tensions in U.S.-China relations, including a technological and military rivalry and trade disputes.Earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry announced plans to send Vice President Han Zheng as a special envoy to attend President Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington on Monday, in apparent attempt to ease the aggravating tensions.