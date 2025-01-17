Court Convenes Hearing to Review Yoon's Pretrial Detention over Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) and President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team met for a hearing to review the pretrial detention of Yoon over his failed martial law decree on December 3.The Seoul Western District Court convened the hearing at 2 p.m. Saturday to review the warrant on charges of leading an insurrection and power abuse.The president, who has been exercising his right to remain silent since his arrest on Wednesday, was also present.If the court issues the warrant, Yoon would be detained for up to 20 days at the Seoul Detention Center, including the time he has been in custody since Wednesday.It would also be the first time in South Korea's constitutional history for a sitting president to be placed under pretrial detention.And, if the court rejects the warrant request, Yoon is expected to return to his official residence in Seoul's Hannam-dong area, reinforcing his claim that the ongoing investigation into martial law is unjustified.The court is expected to decide on the warrant late Saturday or early Sunday.