Yoon's Legal Team Blasts Court Issuance of Pretrial Detention Warrant

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team of President Yoon Suk Yeol has strongly criticized the court issuance of a pretrial detention warrant against Yoon, saying that the rule of law was dead and the conscience of the law was lost.In a statement on Sunday, Yoon's defense team claimed that the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office of High-ranking Officials (CIO) was very inadequate and not enough to justify the pretrial detention of the president.The statement comes soon after the Seoul Western District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon over his botched martial law bid on December 3, citing concerns that the suspect may destroy evidence.Condemning the court's decision, Yoon's legal team said that the CIO and the judiciary must present reasons for the issuance that can be accepted by the people, adding Yoon and his lawyers would never give up.Regarding Yoon's supporters who entered the court building in protest of the warrant, the defense team expressed concerns about the protesters and stressed that physical clashes between the police and citizens should never happen.