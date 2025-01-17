Police Vow Stern Response to Protesters who Stormed Court over Yoon's Warrant

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have vowed stern responses to the protestors who engaged in violence and stormed into a court building in protest over the court's issuance of a pretrial arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday.The National Police Agency decided to place all the arrested protesters in pretrial detention for investigation during an emergency meeting of top officials at 9 a.m. Sunday to discuss responses to illegal violent protests.Police said that a series of illegal acts of violence that cannot be tolerated occurred at the Seoul Western District Court from Saturday night to early Sunday.Police vowed to sternly deal with these acts in accordance with the law and principles, and said that they regard the acts as a "serious challenge to the rule of law."Police set up a task force to investigate the violent protest at the court that issued a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon.On Saturday, police apprehended 40 people on allegations that they assaulted police officers, climbed over the walls of the court building to break into the court and attacked investigators' vehicles.On Sunday, police arrested 46 people on-site who stormed into a court, broke windows and hurled chairs and other objects to protest the court's issuance of the warrant.