Anti-Corruption Agency Requests Yoon to Appear for Questioning at 2 p.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption body, which is leading a joint investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law decree in December, plans to question Yoon on Sunday afternoon.An official at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) told reporters that the CIO asked Yoon to appear for questioning at 2 p.m.Yoon's side has yet to notify the CIO of whether Yoon will appear for the questioning, which would be the first since the Seoul Western District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon early in the day.The CIO official said that it is difficult to clarify the CIO's position on forcibly bringing the president to the CIO if he refuses to appear for questioning.The CIO official expressed "deep regret" over Yoon's legal team's statement protesting against the court's issuance of a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon, criticizing Yoon for denying the rule of law without any effort to resolve the issue within the judicial system.The official added that if he cannot accept the warrant issuance, he could appeal or follow the remedy process within the judicial system.