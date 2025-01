Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reiterated its "firm" support for the South Korean people and reaffirmed its "shared commitment to the rule of law" after a South Korean court issued a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law attempt last month.The U.S. State Department issued the position on Sunday after the Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant early on Sunday.The department said that the United States stands firm in its support for the South Korean people and reaffirms its shared commitment to the rule of law.It added that the United States appreciates all efforts made by South Korea and its citizens to act in accordance with its Constitution.The department also said that the United States remains committed to working with acting President Choi Sang-mok and the South Korean government, adding it is confident in the democratic resilience of South Korea and its people.