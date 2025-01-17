Rival Parties React Differently to Yoon's Warrant

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has assessed that the court that issued a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a "sensible decision."DP spokesperson Kim Sung-hoi presented the assessment in a statement on Sunday, saying that the court's move will serve as a "cornerstone for rectifying the collapsed constitutional order."The DP called on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to conduct a strict and thorough investigation into Yoon's botched martial law bid to ensure the leader of the insurrection will be punished appropriately.The ruling People Power Party (PPP), however, expressed regret over the court's decision.PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-uk said in a statement that Yoon, as a sitting president, posed no risk of fleeing or destroying evidence and controversies are continuing on the CIO's investigative authority on insurrection cases.The PPP spokesperson said that it is doubtful whether the court sufficiently considered the repercussions of placing a sitting president under pretrial detention.