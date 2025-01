Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused to appear for questioning set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer for Yoon, said that Yoon will not appear for questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).Yoon, who is in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, made the decision after meeting his legal team on Sunday at the detention facility.Earlier on Sunday, the CIO requested Yoon to appear for questioning at 2 p.m. in a probe into his botched martial law decree on December 3.The CIO is likely to consider bringing Yoon to the anti-corruption body or visiting the detention center for questioning if Yoon continues to reject the questioning procedure.The Seoul Western District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon early on Sunday, citing concerns that the suspect may destroy evidence.