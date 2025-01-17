Acting President Expresses Strong Regret over Court Violence

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has expressed "strong regret" over the violence at a court in Seoul following the court's issuance of a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.In a statement on Sunday, Choi said that the government strongly regrets the illegal acts of violence that occurred at the Seoul Western District Court from Saturday night to Sunday morning, calling the incident "unimaginable in a democratic society."The acting president ordered police to sternly investigate the incident, which undermines democracy and the rule of law, in accordance with the law and principles, and to hold those responsible accountable.Choi also called for efforts to enhance security at government facilities and to maintain orderly protests.At around 3 a.m. Sunday, Yoon's supporters forcefully entered the court building and destroyed windows and other objects in an angry protest against the court's issuance of the warrant.