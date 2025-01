Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was placed under pretrial detention Sunday, has been banned from meeting visitors other than his lawyers.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) said Sunday that it conveyed its decision in writing to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, where Yoon is in custody.According to the Criminal Procedure Act, visits from people other than lawyers can be prohibited if there is a risk of the person in custody destroying evidence or fleeing.Early on Sunday, the Seoul Western District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon, who is accused of insurrection and abuse of power in connection with his botched martial law attempt on December 3.Yoon refused to appear for CIO questioning at 2 p.m. Sunday, and the CIO later asked Yoon to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Monday.