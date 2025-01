Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged his supporters to express their opinions peacefully after his supporters stormed a court building and staged a riot to protest the court’s decision to issue a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon early Sunday.According to Yoon’s legal team on Sunday, the president made the appeal to his supporters, saying he fully understood their anger.Yoon reportedly said trying to solve a problem through physical means can be very damaging to the nation, as well as to individuals.He also expressed hope that the police will show tolerance, rather than taking a hard-line approach.Yoon’s defense team said the president will do his best to clarify the purpose and legitimacy of his martial law decree through judicial procedures and that he will not give up, even if it takes time.