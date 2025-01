Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has again refused to appear for questioning, despite a request to do so at 10 a.m. Monday.Yoon’s legal team said Monday that he is unlikely to appear for the planned questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).On Sunday, the CIO asked Yoon to appear for questioning at 2 p.m., about eleven hours after the Seoul Western District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for him, but Yoon refused.The CIO is likely to consider bringing Yoon to the anti-corruption body’s headquarters or visiting the detention center to interrogate him there if the president remains uncooperative.The CIO questioned Yoon for over ten hours last Wednesday, right after his arrest at the presidential office, but since then the president has refused to appear for further questioning.