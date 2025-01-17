Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Release Secret Service Official after Prosecution Declines to Seek Pretrial Detention Warrant for Agency’s Vice Chief

Written: 2025-01-20 09:58:05Updated: 2025-01-20 10:18:22

Police Release Secret Service Official after Prosecution Declines to Seek Pretrial Detention Warrant for Agency’s Vice Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have released a presidential security official suspected of blocking investigators from arresting President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The special police team handling the martial law case said Sunday that it released Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the Presidential Security Service’s protection bureau, after an investigation. 

Lee was arrested Saturday for alleged obstruction of special official duty in connection with investigators’ attempt to execute their arrest warrant for Yoon. 

The police said in making their decision, they considered the prosecution’s decision not to request a pretrial detention warrant for the secret service agency’s vice chief, Kim Sung-hoon.

Earlier on Sunday the prosecution decided not to seek a pretrial detention warrant for the vice chief, denying a request to do so from the special police team, and the secret service vice chief was immediately released. 

Police plan to investigate further and again request pretrial detention warrants for both secret service officials.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >