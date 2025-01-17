Prosecution to Form Task Force to Investigate Court Riot

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will form a nine-member task force to investigate those who stormed a court building to protest the court’s decision to issue a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said Sunday in a notice to reporters that it instructed the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office to set up the task force to sternly deal with the case.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office issued the instruction, saying the illegal, violent protests that occurred at the Seoul Western District Court on Saturday night and early Sunday were very serious crimes that completely denied the rule of law and the judicial system.The prosecution said it plans to formally arrest the protesters who participated in the riot and conduct a rigorous investigation in cooperation with the police, while seeking heavy penalties.Yoon’s supporters stormed the Seoul Western District Court around 3 a.m. Sunday after the court issued a pretrial detention warrant for him.The angry protesters smashed windows, hurled office equipment and injured police officers.