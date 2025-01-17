Menu Content

Written: 2025-01-20 10:30:49Updated: 2025-01-20 15:54:15

Realmeter: Ruling Party’s Approval Rating Rises to 46.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows that the ruling People Power Party is ahead of the main opposition Democratic Party outside the margin of error in approval ratings.

In a survey of one-thousand-four adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Thursday to Friday, 46-point-five percent of respondents supported the ruling party, while 39 percent approved of the opposition party.

Compared with the previous week’s survey, the ruling party saw an increase of five-point-seven percentage points, while the opposition party’s approval rating slipped three-point-two percentage points.

As a result, the gap between the rival parties widened from last week’s one-point-four percentage points to seven-point-five percentage points, which falls outside the margin of error. 

Asked which party they would prefer as the ruling party in the next presidential election, 48-point-six percent expressed a preference for the People Power Party, while 46-point-two percent said they’d like to see a change of government favoring the Democratic Party. 

The survey, commissioned by the  Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
