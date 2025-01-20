Anti-Corruption Body Considers Forcibly Bringing Yoon In for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The anti-corruption body investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law bid said it is seriously considering bringing Yoon to its office by force due to his repeated noncooperation with the investigation.An official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) made the statement during a press briefing Monday, saying Yoon has refused to appear for questioning twice since being placed under pretrial detention Sunday.The official said that although the CIO has not completely excluded the possibility of visiting the detention center to question Yoon there, it is considering forcibly bringing him to its office due to the urgent need for a face-to-face interrogation.The CIO said Yoon will remain in custody until Tuesday next week on the current pretrial detention warrant and that the detention period can be extended until February 7 with court approval.The anti-corruption body, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the defense ministry, is in consultations with the prosecution over the timing of transferring the case to prosecutors for indictment.