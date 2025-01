Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol was placed in solitary confinement Sunday after a court issued a pretrial detention warrant for him early that morning.Shin Yong-hae, commissioner-general of the Korea Correctional Service at the justice ministry, released the information Monday during a session of the parliamentary judiciary committee at the National Assembly.Shin said Yoon was moved from the waiting area for apprehended suspects to the general detention area of the Seoul Detention Center, adding that he’d received a report that Yoon had a good night there.Shin said that like other former imprisoned presidents, Yoon was placed in solitary confinement in a cell measuring around 12 square meters, three-and-a-half times the size of an ordinary solitary confinement cell.The correctional service chief said Yoon was cooperative as he underwent a physical examination and had mugshots taken, offering no resistance.