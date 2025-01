Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party said Monday that violence can never be justified under any circumstances, after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s supporters stormed the Seoul Western District Court over the weekend.But the ruling party’s interim leader, Kwon Young-se, accused the main opposition Democratic Party and some media outlets of engaging in a political witch hunt and not examining the reasons behind the protesters’ anger.Meanwhile, the opposition party called for an investigation into the violence at the court.Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae called on the ruling party to clarify its position on the incident and apologize to the public.The main opposition party also accused the ruling party of inciting violence by continuing to deny the validity of recent court rulings.