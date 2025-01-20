Police Seek Pretrial Detention Warrants for 66 Protesters Who Stormed Courts

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have filed for pretrial detention warrants for 66 of the 90 people apprehended after storming the Seoul Western District Court and the Constitutional Court over the weekend.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Monday that it filed for the warrants the previous day, adding that five warrant review hearings have taken place at the Seoul Western District Court.Of the 66 protesters, 46 are accused of breaking into the Seoul Western District Court, ten are accused of obstructing official duties by blocking vehicles from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, and ten are accused of obstructing official duties by either climbing over the courts’ walls or assaulting police officers.Among the 46 accused of storming the Seoul Western District Court, three are YouTubers.Police said they will thoroughly analyze mobile phones, surveillance footage, YouTube videos and other evidence to identify those who broke the law, as well as anyone who directed or assisted in illegal acts, vowing to bring them to justice.