Gov’t Unveils ‘100 Must-Visit Tourist Spots of Korea’ List for 2025-2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has released its list of the nation’s top 100 tourist attractions that both South Koreans and foreign visitors can check out during the Lunar New Year holidays.The culture ministry on Monday unveiled the seventh edition of the biennial “100 Must-Visit Tourist Spots of Korea” list for 2025-2026, which it jointly compiled with the Korea Tourism Organization.Fourteen spots made the list for the seventh consecutive time, including the Five Royal Palaces in Seoul and Jeonju Hanok Village, as well as the Seokguram Grotto and Bulguksa Temple in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.A total of 27 venues were newly added to the must-visit list, including Seongsu-dong in Seoul, which houses trendy pop-up stores; the Sokcho Central Market in Gangwon Province; and Incheon’s Gyodong Island, which was used as a filming location for the Netflix series “Squid Game.”The must-visit spots were selected through big data analysis and three rounds of assessments by experts in the tourism sector.