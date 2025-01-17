Seoul Western District Court Witnesses Unprecedented Violence after Issuing Warrant to Keep Yoon behind Bars

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Western District Court witnessed unprecedented violence early Sunday morning, shortly after it issued a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.Shortly after news of the decision was released at 3 a.m. Sunday, enraged supporters of the president dashed toward the front gate of the Seoul Western District Court.In the face of police resistance, his supporters then headed to the back gate and in just ten minutes several of them climbed over the fence and entered court premises.The Yoon supporters assaulted police officers with stolen police equipment and threw fire extinguishers at the building, damaging walls and smashing windows.Journalists, including KBS journalists, were also assaulted and had some of their equipment destroyed.Some of the protesters managed to enter the court building, apparently in search of the judge who issued the warrant.The chaotic situation ended around 6 a.m. after large numbers of police were deployed to disperse the protesters.