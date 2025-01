Photo : YONHAP News

The police are attempting to raid the presidential safe house Monday as part of their investigation into the December 3 martial law incident.According to police officials, investigators from the special investigation unit arrived at the safe house in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, around 1:35 p.m. and presented a warrant to secure CCTV footage.Investigators also went to the Presidential Security Service headquarters within the presidential office in Yongsan, which keeps the server for the CCTV footage from the safe house.The investigation team did not obtain a new search warrant, and a representative of the team explained that the existing warrant has not yet expired.The police attempted to raid the safe house and the presidential office on December 27 but retreated after a three-hour standoff with the secret service.