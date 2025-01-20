Jailed President Continues to Resist Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol is behind bars and has yet to appear for a second round of questioning, since the day he was taken into custody. A court issued a pretrial detention warrant for the president early Sunday morning, 47 days after he put the country under martial law.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Seoul Western District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law bid last month.This is the first time in South Korea’s constitutional history that a sitting president has been held in pretrial detention.In issuing the warrant, the Seoul court cited concerns about the destruction of evidence.Yoon, who was already in custody under a 48-hour emergency arrest warrant, is facing charges of leading an insurrection in connection with his short-lived martial law decree.After the latest warrant was issued, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO), the agency leading the investigation, delivered a short statement indicating that it will follow relevant laws and procedures.Yoon’s defense team criticized the court, saying there is no risk that he will destroy evidence as he has been suspended from his duties.It also said key officials implicated in the martial law incident have been apprehended and indicted.Like other former presidents who’ve served time behind bars, Yoon was placed in a private cell measuring around 12 square meters, three-and-a-half times the size of an ordinary cell for one person.A CIO official said the agency is seriously considering bringing Yoon to its office by force, noting that he has refused to appear for questioning twice since the court made its decision Sunday.Investigators can keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 days, including the days he has already spent at the detention center.According to the CIO, Yoon will remain in custody until Tuesday next week on the current pretrial detention warrant, and the detention period can be extended until February 7 with court approval.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.