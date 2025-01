Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has expressed hope that the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. president will be a turning point for peace on the Korean Peninsula and will strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The party’s floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, conveyed the stance Monday during a meeting of its emergency leadership committee as he extended his congratulations to Trump on his inauguration.Kweon said the ruling camp will exert all-out efforts to realize Seoul and Washington’s joint prosperity based on trust in the alliance and their mutual commitment to freedom.The party’s chief policymaker, Kim Sang-hoon, also expressed hope of a stronger alliance in Trump’s second term, while also expressing concerns over the impact that the new U.S. administration’s protectionist trade policies could have on South Korea’s economy.