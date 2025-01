Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung has stressed the need to devise countermeasures as he said an era of great transformation and change is expected with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. president.Lee made the remark during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council at the National Assembly on Monday as he extended his congratulations to Trump taking office on Monday.He said with Trump taking office, many changes are expected to take place and the international community will face new challenges.He said both new challenges and opportunities are expected for efforts to denuclearize North Korea and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as for the Russia-Ukraine war and Seoul-Washington relations.Lee said new countermeasures must be devised for changes that will be brought on to tariffs and trade by Trump’s “America First” policy.