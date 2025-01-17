Menu Content

Constitutional Court to Rule on KCC Chief's Parliamentary Impeachment on Thurs.

Written: 2025-01-20 17:27:02Updated: 2025-01-20 17:43:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will give a ruling on Thursday on whether to approve the National Assembly’s impeachment of Lee Jin-sook, the head of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC). 

In a notice sent to the National Assembly’s impeachment panel and Lee’s legal team on Monday, the top court said it will issue a ruling at 10 a.m. on Thursday. 

The court added that it will also give out verdicts on some 40 cases that had been awaiting sentencing for the last five months. 

If the court approves parliament’s impeachment of Lee, she will immediately be removed from office. If the court dismisses the impeachment motion, Lee will return to work. 

The opposition-led National Assembly voted to impeach Lee last August, which resulted in Lee’s suspension from her duties only two days after her appointment as the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog.

The pan-opposition claimed that the KCC has been illegally operated by Lee and her deputy in favor of the ruling camp while the five-member KCC decision-making body was not properly formed.
